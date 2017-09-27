Bombardier came out firing after the U.S. gave Boeing what it wanted, and then some. CSeries imports into the U.S. face 219.6 per cent duties after a preliminary decision late yesterday by the Commerce Department. It’s still not fait accompli, with two more rulings to come before the duties are finalized. But it’s way above and beyond the 79.41 per cent countervailing penalty sought by Bombardier’s American rival.

Lots of important issues to address. Among them:

-Why the gap between what Boeing sought and what Commerce delivered?

-Will any U.S. airlines dare to place an order so long as the duties are in place? And what happens from a pricing perspective for prospective customers overseas?

-What’s Delta’s plan if the duties are confirmed early next year?

-Will Ottawa live up to its threat to cancel the Super Hornet contract with Boeing?

-How will this factor into NAFTA renegotiations?

What happens next:

-U.S. Commerce Department to make final determination "on or about" December 19. If it still sides with Boeing, then it goes to the U.S. International Trade Commission for a final ruling approximately 45 days later.

Who's saying what:

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross:

“The U.S. values its relationships with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules. The subsidization of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump Administration takes very seriously, and we will continue to evaluate and verify the accuracy of this preliminary determination.”

Bombardier:

"The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs."

Delta:

"Boeing had the chance to compete with Bombardier for Delta’s purchase of aircraft in this size range, but Boeing’s only proposed alternative to the CS100 was to offer Delta used Brazilian-made regional jets. Boeing has no American-made product to offer because it cancelled production of its only aircraft in this size range – the 717 – more than 10 years ago."

Boeing:

"This dispute has nothing to do with limiting innovation or competition, which we welcome. Rather, it has everything to do with maintaining a level playing field and ensuring that aerospace companies abide by trade agreements."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland:

"This is clearly aimed at eliminating Bombardier’s C Series aircraft from the U.S. market."

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May:

"Bitterly disappointed by initial Bombardier ruling."

And all that is insult to injury after Alstom and Siemens left Bombardier out in the cold with their made-in-Europe rail merger.

Trump expected to unveil details on tax reform The Republicans are poised to release the details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy to overhaul the American tax code. The plan is expected to include a lower corporate tax rate of 20 per cent and a one-time levy on offshore earnings. BNN’s Jameson Berkow has more.

TRUMP TAX PLAN

After another failed attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act, the U.S. president turns his tights to another major legislative priority today as Republicans prepare to release details on their strategy to overhaul the American tax code. The plan is expected to include a lower corporate tax rate of 20 per cent and a one-time levy on offshore earnings.

NAFTA ROUND THREE

The current round of renegotiations concludes today in Ottawa, presumably with the Bombardier ruling adding a layer of friction. Freeland holds a bilateral meeting with U.S. representatives at 11:00 a.m. ET. Should be interesting. Closing remarks are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

POLOZ SPEAKS

For the first time since July 12, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers formal remarks today. “The Meaning of ‘Data Depedendence’: An Economic Progress Report” is the formal topic for his speech. What we care about is how much higher the bank might push the cost of borrowing – and whether Poloz will try to take some more heat out of the dollar (which, it should be noted, has dropped in seven of the last eight sessions).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-WestJet announced today it will name its ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop. Also said it’ll start selling tickets early next year, and plans to put Swoop’s HQ in Calgary.

-Encana said today it opened a processing plant ahead of schedule and under budget and now aims for production at the high end of its fourth-quarter production range

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: AGF Management

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders (8:30 a.m. ET)

-Third round of NAFTA renegotiations ends in Ottawa

-10:00 a.m. ET: Brookfield Asset Management holds investor day in New York

-12:00 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in St. John's (remarks on BoC site at 11:45 a.m. ET, news conference at 12:55 p.m. ET)

-2:30 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal deliver closing remarks in Ottawa

