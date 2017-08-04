Futures are pointing to a continued recovery at the start of trading after U.S. stocks abruptly turned south late in yesterday’s session after The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Robert Mueller is ramping up his probe of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election. After U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at a campaign-style rally last night, today we’ll assess whether the instability that rippled through the market is a sign of things to come so long as Mueller’s investigation continues.

JOBS WATCH

Canada's unemployment rate has dropped to the lowest level since the dawn of the global financial crisis. Job growth last month was just about in line with estimates, as employers added almost 11,000 positions. Combined with a drop in the participation rate, unemployment dipped to 6.3 per cent, the lowest since October 2008.

In the U.S., job growth exceeded estimates as 209,000 positions were added to non-farm payrolls in July. President Donald Trump pounced on the data, tweeting: “Excellent Jobs Numbers just released – and I have only just begun…”

Also notably today, Statistics Canada’s trade balance report shows this country ran a much larger deficit than anticipated in June, at $3.6 billion.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO WATSA

Prem Watsa will share his view of the markets and the economy when he speaks on a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the latest quarterly results posted by his Fairfax Financial. Notably, the company booked a $323.2-million gain on its long equity exposure in the second quarter. What a difference a year makes, considering around this time in 2016, Fairfax’s had more than fully hedged its equity exposure.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-While Toronto's housing market is in the throes of a sharp slowdown, its largest metropolitan neighbour to the east is heating up. New data today shows Montreal home sales jumped 16 per cent year-over-year last month.

-BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath flagged Freshii’s rough quarter yesterday on Morning Call – he was on to something. Once all was said and done, the stock lost almost 1/5 of its value by the closing bell. BNN will do some more digging on the competitive environment, and whether Freshii can live up to the ambitious growth strategy it mapped out when it went public.

-Arc Resources said late yesterday it’s boosting its capital budget for this year by $80 million to $830 million.

-The Alberta Energy Regulator announced late yesterday it formally charged Syncrude over the deaths of 31 blue herons in 2015. Financial penalty could be up to $500,000.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Power Corp., Dorel Industries, Berkshire Hathaway

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey (est. +10,000; 6.5 per cent unemployment), Canadian trade balance (est. $1.35B deficit), U.S. non-farm payrolls (est/ +183,000; 4.3 per cent unemployment), U.S. trade balance (est. US$45B deficit)

-8:30 a.m. ET: Fairfax conference call

-1:00 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau photo op at cheese factory in St-Albert, Ontario