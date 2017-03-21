BNN will have extensive coverage of the 2017 federal budget Wednesday, March 22 focusing on what the outcome could mean for you, Canadian businesses and the economy. Here’s what you can expect:

BUDGET DAY

On Wednesday, March 22, BNN will offer special budget programming. Starting at 3:30 p.m. ET, BNN will begin teeing up the budget, which is expected to be released at 4 p.m. ET. BNN’s Greg Bonnell will be reporting live from Ottawa to bring you the latest news from the budget once it’s released. From 5:00 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m., BNN will provide a budget recap and Market Call Tonight’s budget special will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

BNN.CA

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, BNN.ca will be live streaming BNN's boradcast of the special, so you can watch the same live TV coverage online. This will include the Market Call Tonight budget special. BNN.ca will be streaming Finance Minister Bill Morneau as he delivers the budget, and reaction from Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa. BNN.ca will also provide breaking news alerts and articles with everything you need to know about changes announced in the budget.

BNN’s Jon Erlichman will be providing live updates on the BNN Facebook page @BNNTV starting at 3:50 p.m. ET. You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest budget news @BNN.

GUESTS

Some of the notable guests discussing the budget on BNN will include: