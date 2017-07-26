Boeing beats Q2 estimates, raises 2017 forecast

Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday posted second-quarter profit and cash growth that beat analysts' estimates even though sales were less than expected, sending shares up sharply.

The profitability of its 787 Dreamliner contributed to strong cash flow as the world's biggest plane maker focuses on streamlining production of new 737 MAX models and finishing development of other forthcoming planes. The company also benefited from cost-cutting.

Boeing said it will cut full-year capital expenditure by US$300 million and was making $3.5 billion in additional pension contributions to reduce future costs.

The capital spending plan was not a surprise since Boeing already has made most of the big investments in its new 777X wing factory and on the 737 MAX and 787-10 programs, said analyst Richard Aboulafia at Teal Group.

"Capex was bound to decline," he said.

Boeing added US$1.5 billion to its operating cash flow forecast for the year, raising it to about US$12.25 billion. It is increasing its planned share repurchases this year by US$3.5 billion, bringing the total to about US$10 billion.

The company lifted its full-year forecast for core earnings, which exclude some pension costs, by 75 cents to between US$11.10 and US$11.30 a share, its second upward revision this year.

Boeing shares were up 3.5 per cent at US$220.00 in premarket trading. The stock has rocketed up 37 per cent this year.

Boeing swung to a profit of $1.76 billion, or $2.89 per share, in the second quarter, from a loss of US$234 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year's results included more than US$2 billion in charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

Core earnings, which excluded some pension and other costs, were US$2.55 per share in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8.1 per cent to US$22.74 billion.

Analysts expected core earnings of US$2.30 per share on revenue of US$23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 183 from 199 a year ago. Boeing said it still expects to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017.