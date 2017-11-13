{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    4h ago

    Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir over CSeries deal potentially worth US$1.1B: Report

    Reuters

    Bombardier CSeries

    A Bombardier CSeries aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the CSeries aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017 , Reuters/Regis Duvignau

    Canadian plane-and-train-maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is in advanced talks with EgyptAir over a potential US$1.1-billion order for CSeries jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The deal is likely to include a firm order for 12 CS300 jets, and could be announced as early as Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show, according to the report.

    European planemaker Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) recently agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, in exchange for Airbus's purchasing and marketing power and support for the aircraft that had few orders due to doubts over its future.

    Earlier this month, Bombardier said that it received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer for 31 firm CSeries orders.

    Bombardier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.