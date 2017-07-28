{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    16m ago

    Bombardier reports adjusted quarterly profit

    Yashaswini Swamynathan, Reuters

    A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during EBACE in Geneva

    Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reported an adjusted quarterly profit on Friday even as overall revenue fell 5 per cent.

    Adjusted net income, which excludes some items, was $39 million or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $83 million or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue fell to $4.10 billion from $4.31 billion, a year earlier.

    More coming 