Bombardier says 60-150 seat planes will drive industry growth

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Tuesday it expects 60- to 150-seater airplanes to drive future growth in the commercial aircraft industry.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said it forecasted 12,550 deliveries in the category over a roughly 20-year period. It pegs the total market value at US$820 billion with the smallsingle-aisle segment responsible for around 70 per cent of revenue.

Small single-aisle aircraft deliveries are forecast at 6,800 units over the period, with revenue at US$580 billion, the Bombardier unit said in a comprehensive forecast, adding that overall demand will be driven in part by replacing older planes and opening new global routes.

Bombardier, with its CSeries and CRJ Series jets, is the leader in the 60- to 150-seat aircraft category.

Bombardier also said it continued to view North America and Europe as the largest markets for new aircraft.

Shares of Montreal-based Bombardier were up 1 per cent at US$2.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.