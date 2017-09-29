While Bombardier (BBDb.TO) faces a fight in the U.S. over its CSeries jet, it’s firming up some business for another of its aircraft.

The Montreal-based plane maker announced a firm agreement on Friday to sell up to 50 of its Q400 turboprops to India's SpiceJet.

Based on list price, the arrangement is valued at as much as US$1.7 billion. A letter of intent for the purchase plan was announced in June at the Paris Air Show.

"We are very proud to firm up this agreement with SpiceJet," said Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer in a press release.