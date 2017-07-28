Bombardier shares jump on surprise Q2 profit

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Friday reported its first quarterly profit in two years and beat earnings expectations, helped by strong performance at its transportation division.

Shares of the company jumped more than five per cent shortly after the market open.

The Montreal-based plane and train manufacturer raised its full-year forecast for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before special items to the top half of a previously forecast range of US$580 million to US$630 million.

For the quarter, Bombardier reported EBIT before special items of US$164 million, up 55 per cent from a year earlier. That beat analysts' consensus of US$134 million, according to a research note by BMO's Fadi Chamoun.

Bombardier also raised its EBIT margin guidance before special items for its transportation and business jet divisions to approximately 8 per cent for the year, from 7.5 per cent.

Adjusted net income, which excludes some items, was US$39 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of US$83 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

"We continue to make solid progress executing our five-year turnaround plan," said CEO Alain Bellemare in a statement, noting Bombardier is on track to deliver full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes at the top end of its forecast range.

Analysts on average had expected Bombardier to lose 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan to improve its financial performance after facing a cash crunch in 2015.

Revenue fell 5 per cent to US$4.10 billion in the quarter because of a decline in sales in its business aircraft and commercial aircraft segments.

Sales in Bombardier's transportation unit, its biggest, rose to US$1.98 billion from US$1.96 billion.

Free cash flow usage was in line with expectations at US$570 million in the quarter and US$1.2 billion year-to-date, as the company brings its new high-end Global 7000 business jet to market next year and ramps up production of its new CSeries single-aisle jet. Bombardier reiterated its full-year guidance of revenue growth in the low-single digits, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

-- With files from BNN