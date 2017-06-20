Bombardier: 'The facts are on our side' in Boeing trade spat

Bombardier’s president of commercial aircraft is not concerned with the planemaker’s ongoing trade dispute with Boeing.

“We think the facts are on our side,” Fred Cromer told BNN on Tuesday. “The CSeries represents incredible innovation, incredible economics, by far the best airplane in the 100-150-seat category and this specific dispute really focuses on the 100-seat category, an area where Boeing doesn’t compete, an area where they don’t have an airplane.”

“I think as we continue to put forward our case in front of the authorities, I think the facts will speak for themselves.”

Bombardier (BBDb.TO) has found itself in an ongoing battle with Boeing (BA.N) that began with claims from the U.S. aviation company that government subsidies have given its CSeries an unfair advantage but has escalated to the government level where the Liberals have had cause to re-evaluate a planned purchase of Boeing Super Hornets to replace its aging fleet.

Cromer spoke to BNN from the Paris Air Show where the company found success with its Q400 aircraft, including an order of up to 50 aircraft from India’s SpiceJet Ltd. and the expansion of an existing order from Philippine Airlines, bringing its total to 12 planes.

He said the sales mark the companies ascent from a lull in turboprop orders.

“The results that you’re seeing us talk about here at the Paris Air Show are a result of this kind of renewed energy across all our Bombardier product lines and we’re very excited that we have existing customers endorsing the aircraft with additional orders,” he said.

Bombardier has not announced any CSeries deals in Paris, but Cromer said feedback from existing customers will help Bombardier move more of the aircraft in the future.

“Airlines are starting to appreciate what the airplane can do and it’s magnified because the aircraft is now in service with Swiss (International) and with AirBaltic,” Cromer said.

“The feedback that we’re getting from both Swiss (International) and AirBaltic is that the airplanes are actually doing better than what we promised.”