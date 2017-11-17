Bombardier to hire 1,000 workers for Global 7000 business jet

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Bombardier (BBDb.TO) confirmed this morning that it will hire about 1,000 workers over the next 18 months for its new Global 7000 business jet.

The workers will complete the interiors for the company's largest business aircraft.

The plane is scheduled to enter into service in late 2018.

The announcement was made Friday at the inauguration of its new US$65-million centre of excellence near Trudeau International Airport in Dorval.

Bombardier Business Aerospace employs about 5,500 people in the Greater Montreal area.

Thousands more work on assembling the new C Series commercial jet.

In conjunction with the hiring, Bombardier will transfer work on the Global 5000 jet to its facility in Wichita, Kan.

Chief executive Alain Bellemare said no jobs will lost in Montreal due to the transfer of work.

