Bombardier will be absorbed by newly merged Siemens-Alstom: French Finance Minister

The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"I am convinced that this merger will integrate in due time Bombardier and the Spanish manufacturer," Le Maire told lawmakers grilling him about the cross-border merger of French TGV-maker Alstom and its German rival.