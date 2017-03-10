STOCKHOLM - Swedish prosecutors say a Russian national with Bombardier Inc.'s operation in Sweden has been detained on suspicion of aggravated bribery.

Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg says the unidentified man was one of several Bombardier employees "suspected to have been colluding" with Azerbaijan railway authorities "in order to adapt a contract" to fit Bombardier.

The Swedish prosecutor says that emails seized in October 2016 during a search of Bombardier offices in Sweden were considered evidence in the case.

He added the suspicion was that Azerbaijani officials co-operated with the Canadian train and plane maker to "receive rewards for having favoured the Bombardier contract."

Forsberg said Azerbaijani companies awarded contracts worth at least $56 million.

Bombardier spokeswoman Barbara Grimm said the company's co-operating with Swedish authorities and will provide more information when available.

