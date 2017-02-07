LONDON -- Oil giant BP said Tuesday that its fourth quarter earnings more than doubled as it cut costs and reduces investment to adjust to an era of lower energy prices.

A key measure of net income, the underlying replacement cost profit, rose to US$400 million from US$196 million in the same period last year.

That missed analyst estimates of US$560 million, and BP shares fell 1.9 per cent in early trading to 467.45 pence. Underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes non-operating items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry's preferred measure of earnings.

Oil companies have been cutting costs and selling assets after oil prices plunged to 12-year lows in January of last year. Brent crude, the international benchmark, averaged about $44 a barrel last year, down from more than US$100 as recently as September 2014. Brent traded at US$55.87 a barrel on Monday in London.

"We have delivered solid results in tough conditions -- and are well prepared for any volatility in oil pricing," CEO Bob Dudley said in a statement. "We have adapted by cutting our controllable cash costs by US$7 billion from 2014 -- a full year earlier than planned."

Net income for the quarter totalled $497 million, compared with a loss of US$3.31 billion a year earlier.

Fourth quarter oil and gas production, excluding the contribution from BP's stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, fell 5.5 per cent to the equivalent of 2.2 million barrels a day. Including Rosneft, production was steady at 3.34 million barrels a day.

BP said it expects to reduce capital investment in the business to between $16 billion and $17 billion this year, down from $19.5 billion in 2015. The company also plans to raise as much as $5.5 billion from the sale of assets this year, up from $3.2 billion in 2016.

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico continues to cost the company money, though Dudley said the biggest charges are likely behind it. BP took a fourth-quarter charge of $799 million for the spill, bringing total charges since the accident to US$62.6 billion.