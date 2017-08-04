3h ago
Brian Acker's Top Picks: August 4, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call for Friday, August 4, 2017
Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley
Focus: North American large caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
We believe we are in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (it’s now been four years since I first started mentioning this on BNN). This will ignite rates of return of all U.S. assets including equities, real estate, etc.
According to Model Price metrics, we believe the S&P 500 has a fair value of 2,993 — that’s 21 per cent higher than this index is trading at today — and 12 months from June 1, fair value will be 3,442, assuming current earnings estimates.
TOP PICKS
CITIGROUP (C.N)
Last purchased on June 29, 2017 at US$67.15. Model Price is $70.06, representing no real upside but a big potential for dividend increases.
APPLE (AAPL.O)
Last purchased on June 28, 2013 at US$56.40. Model Price is $185.23, representing an upside of 19 per cent.
INTEL (INTC.O)
Last purchased on July 31, 2017 at US$35.05. Model Price is $57.88, representing an upside of 59 per cent.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|C
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AAPL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|INTC
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JUNE 23, 2016
GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD.O)
- Then: $83.37
- Now: $72.98
- Return: -12.46%
- TR: -9.98%
EXXON MOBIL (XOM.N)
- Then: $91.80
- Now: $80.18
- Return: -12.65%
- TR: -9.46%
MACY’S (M.N)
We sold half of our position in Macy’s on July 28, 2016 and the other half on October 28, 2016, at roughly the purchase price of $35.31 and $35.47, respectively.
- Then: $33.38
- Now: $23.31
- Return: -30.16%
- TR: -26.65%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -15.36%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|GILD
|Y
|Y
|Y
|XOM
|Y
|Y
|Y
|M
|N
|N
|N
