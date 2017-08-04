Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

We believe we are in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (it’s now been four years since I first started mentioning this on BNN). This will ignite rates of return of all U.S. assets including equities, real estate, etc.

According to Model Price metrics, we believe the S&P 500 has a fair value of 2,993 — that’s 21 per cent higher than this index is trading at today — and 12 months from June 1, fair value will be 3,442, assuming current earnings estimates.

TOP PICKS

CITIGROUP (C.N)

Last purchased on June 29, 2017 at US$67.15. Model Price is $70.06, representing no real upside but a big potential for dividend increases.

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Last purchased on June 28, 2013 at US$56.40. Model Price is $185.23, representing an upside of 19 per cent.

INTEL (INTC.O)

Last purchased on July 31, 2017 at US$35.05. Model Price is $57.88, representing an upside of 59 per cent.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND C Y Y Y AAPL Y Y Y INTC Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: JUNE 23, 2016

GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD.O)

Then: $83.37

Now: $72.98

Return: -12.46%

TR: -9.98%

EXXON MOBIL (XOM.N)

Then: $91.80

Now: $80.18

Return: -12.65%

TR: -9.46%

MACY’S (M.N)

We sold half of our position in Macy’s on July 28, 2016 and the other half on October 28, 2016, at roughly the purchase price of $35.31 and $35.47, respectively.

Then: $33.38

Now: $23.31

Return: -30.16%

TR: -26.65%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -15.36%

