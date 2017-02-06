4h ago
Brian Acker's Top Picks: February 6, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley
Focus: North American large caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
I believe we are in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (now four years old since I first started mentioning this on BNN). This will ignite rates of return of all U.S. assets including equities, real estate, etc. So far since the U.S. presidential election, the DXY Index has risen almost five per cent. This is a big move and a sign the markets are anticipating greater fiscal spending instead of relying on monetary policy going forward. Financials, industrials and healthcare, specifically drug stocks, look good in terms of valuations and potential returns in the next one to two years.
TOP PICKS
CITIGROUP (C.N)
Last purchased at $49.69 on October 28, 2016. Upside to model price of 15 per cent as of February 3, 2017.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG.N)
Last purchased at $49.16 on January 30, 2015. Upside to model price of 18 per cent as of February 3, 2017.
EXXON MOBIL CORP (XOM.N)
Last purchased at $90.08 on February 11, 2015. Upside to model price of one per cent as of February 3, 2017.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|C
|Y
|Y
|N
|AIG
|Y
|Y
|N
|XOM
|Y
|Y
|N
PAST PICKS: FEBRUARY 4, 2016
GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE.N)
- Then: $29.18
- Now: $29.67
- Return: 1.66%
- TR: 4.82%
APPLE (AAPL.O)
- Then: $96.60
- Now: $130.22
- Return: 34.79%
- TR: 37.06%
GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD.O)
- Then: $86.68
- Now: $72.48
- Return: -16.38%
- TR: -14.47%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 9.14%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|GE
|Y
|Y
|N
|AAPL
|Y
|Y
|N
|GILD
|Y
|Y
|N
FUND PROFILE: ACKER FINLEY SELECT US VALUE 50 F
PEFORMANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016:
- 1 month: Fund 0.61%, Index* 1.71%
- 1 year: Fund 1.36%, Index* 8.09%
- 3 years: Fund 12.7%, Index* 17.66%
* Index: S&P 500 Total Rate of Return in Canadian dollars, from Globefund.com
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Apple: 4.9%
- Abbott Labs: 4.7%
- Microsoft Corp.: 4.5%
- PPL Corp.: 4.5%
- Cisco Systems: 4.5%
TWITTER: @modelpriceguy
WEBSITE: http://modelprice.wordpress.com