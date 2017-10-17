Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley

Focus: North American large caps

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

We believe we are in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (now four years old when I first started mentioning this on BNN). This will ignite rates of return of all U.S. assets including equities, real estate, etc.

According to Model Price metrics we believe the S&P500 has a fair value of 3,040…that’s 19 per cent higher than this index is trading today and fair value is 3,490 twelve months from October 16th, assuming current earnings estimates.

TOP PICKS

CITIGROUP (C.N)

Last purchased June 29/17 at US$67.15. Model Price is $71.42, representing no real upside but big potential for dividend increases.

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Last purchased June 28/13 at US$56.40. Model Price is $199.84, representing an upside of 27 per cent.

INTEL (INTC.O)

Last purchased July 31/17 at US$35.05. Model Price is $61.59, representing an upside of 55 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND C Y Y Y AAPL Y Y Y INTC Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: AUGUST 29, 2016

GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE.N)

Then: $31.36

Now: $23.04

Return: -26.51%

Total return: -23.40%

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISES (HPE.N)

Then: $12.69

Now: $14.69

Return: 15.74%

Total return: 18.53%

EXXON MOBIL (XOM.N)

Then: $87.84

Now: $82.72

Return: -5.82%

Total return: -2.28%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -2.38%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND GE Y Y Y HPE Y Y Y XOM Y Y Y

FUND PROFILE

Acker Finley Select US Value 50 Fund

Performance as of: Sept. 30, 2017

1 Month: 3.29% fund, 1.81% index

1 Year: 13.25% fund, 12.87% index

3 Year: 9.29% fund, 15.05% index



*Index: S&P500 Total Return in CAD

TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Apple: 4% Honeywell: 3.2% Union Pacfic: 3.2% Intel: 3.1% Microsoft: 3.1%



TWITTER: @modelpriceguy

WEBSITE: www.ackerfinley.com