Brian Madden, senior vice president & portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel

FOCUS: Canadian Equities

MARKET OUTLOOK



With the TSX down one per cent, the Canadian stock market has lagged every other major developed world equity market year to date. This is despite Canada having enjoyed the most rapid economic growth in the G8 group of countries, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing at a 3.7 per cent annualized rate. Further, Canada trades at relatively attractive multiples as compared to the MSCI ACWI Index (Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index), which has enjoyed a total return of 15 per cent year to date, and 7 per cent in Canadian dollar terms.



Canada offers strong direct and indirect connectivity to rapidly growing emerging markets through trade agreements and trade flows, as well as through its status as a major producer of global commodities. Government stimulus is contributing currently to consumer strength and to the resilience of retail sales (+7.3 per cent year over year in June) through the new Canada Child Tax Benefit, and in the quarters and years ahead may contribute to business investment spending via infrastructure development opportunities and the knock-on effects these create throughout the economy.



The principal risks to the Canadian economy are the prospects of the NAFTA trade agreement being terminated by the United States and the risk of a 2006 to 2011 American-style meltdown in the overheated regional housing markets of Toronto and Vancouver. Both of these risks are remote and overblown, but are likely deterring foreign investors from seeking opportunities in Canada, and certainly may be contributing factors to Canadian investors showing a strong preference for investments in global markets. This has been seen from the last 12 months of industry-wide mutual fund flows, where inflows into foreign-focused mutual funds are running at 4 times the pace of inflows into Canadian focused funds.



Ultimately, rapid economic growth of the sort Canada is experiencing drives growth in corporate profits. Shareholders own the profits in the economy. Opportunities arise when profits and stock prices move in opposite directions, as they are now doing. Accordingly, we expect to see higher stock prices as the year progresses and into 2018.



TSX Composite MSCI ACWI World Index Price to Book (current) 1.78 2.25 10 year average 1.85 2.01 Premium/Discount vs Average -4% 12% Price/Earnings (current) 17 16.8 10 year average 16.6 15.4 Premium/Discount vs Average 2% 9% Dividend Yield (current) 2.95 2.49 10 year average 3 2.62 Premium/Discount vs Average -2% -5%



TOP PICKS

SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)

Latest purchase August, 2017 @ $123.

Shopify is Canada’s largest e-commerce enablement company, and is growing at a torrid pace with sales up 75 per cent compared to the prior year in their latest quarter. While not yet profitable, the company, which went public in 2015, expects to hit the breakeven mark late this year. We are drawn to their comprehensive “retailer/e-tailer-in-a-box” open platform solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, with functionality spanning sales promotion management, inventory management, shipping and order management, point-of-sale solutions/retail hardware, payments, and receivables financing. Shopify offers connectivity to all major sales channels and payment methodologies whether they are web-based (Amazon), mobile (Apple Pay), social media-based (Facebook) or bricks and mortar. The company is investing back into enriching their user experience and their platform functionality, creating high switching costs via greater integration into all aspects of their clients’ businesses. This has been restraining short-term profitability, but in our view is cementing loyalty which should lead to higher lifetime revenue and ultimately profit per client.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS.TO)

Latest purchase August, 2017 @ $78.

Scotiabank is Canada’s second largest bank and is the nation’s most globally ambitious bank, with a long-established footprint in Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia. Scotiabank earns a 14.5 per cent return on shareholder’s equity and has grown earnings per share at a 7 per cent rate over the last five years, with commensurate increases in its dividend. The company has the largest exposure to fast-growing and “underbanked” emerging markets among the big six banks, and further has internal efficiency and excess capital levers to pull in superior earnings growth over the next several years. Trading at 11 times 2018 expected earnings, yielding 4.1 per cent and with the stock having found support near its rising 200 day moving average recently, Scotiabank is well-poised to continue its consistent pattern of outperforming the TSX. This is a feat that it, along with other members of the Canadian banking oligopoly, has accomplished in 18 of the last 25 years.

FINNING INTERNATIONAL (FTT.TO)

Latest purchase August, 2017 @ $28.

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer, selling, renting, and servicing equipment and engines to customers in mining, public works, energy, forestry, construction, and other industries. With an expansive network and footprint in Western Canada, South America and the U.K./Ireland, Finning is geographically well-diversified, with balanced exposure to different business cycles and industries in each geography. Management is intensely focused on driving higher returns on invested capital, and has pushed support and maintenance revenues from 30 per cent of sales to 57 per cent over the last decade, which serves both to reduce cyclicality and to lower the capital intensity of the business. The mining industry, which is their second largest customer segment, have been starving their mines for capital investment since 2012, but the last several quarters of results for both Finning and Caterpillar have shown that an inflection point is at hand. Prior cyclical upturns for Finning have lasted on average 4.25 years, with the current upcycle just over one year old. Finning earns a 13 per cent (and rising) return on equity, offers a dividend which has grown at an 8 per cent annual rate over the past decade and currently yields 2.7 per cent, while trading at 17 times 2018 expected earnings.



PAST PICKS: OCTOBER 31, 2016

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (ATD'b.TO)

Then: $67.38

Now: $59.90

Return: -11.10%

Total return: -10.70%

PEYTO EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT (PEY.TO)

Peyto Exploration and Development was sold in June 2017 at $24 due to oversupplied conditions and low pricing in natural gas markets across North America, exacerbated by logistical and pipeline constraints in Western Canada, thwarting the company’s volume growth ambitions.

Then: $34.46

Now: $20.40

Return: -40.80%

Total return: -38.27%

AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS (AGT.TO)

AGT Food and Ingredients was sold in May 2017 at $26 due to disappointing earnings, stemming from a slow ramp-up in their North Dakota-based specialty food ingredients business, coupled with supply chain problems in some of their export markets overseas.

Then: $38.14

Now: $24.82

Return: -34.92%

Total return: -33.88%

It is naturally disappointing and difficult for investors to sell stocks at a loss, but it is a necessary evil in investment management, as not every investment thesis plays out as expected, and holding onto losing positions where the facts have invalidated our initial thesis risks incurring further capital losses, and forgoing better opportunities elsewhere.

Total Return Average: -27.61%

