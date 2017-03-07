TORONTO -- The Brookfield group of companies is poised to expand its renewable energy holdings through a pair of deals to acquire control of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global for a total of about US$500 million.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP would buy 100 per cent of TerraForm Global and 51 per cent of TerraForm Power, which would remain a Nasdaq-listed company.

The proposed transactions are subject to several conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, as well as certain approvals from the U.S. court overseeing the SunEdison bankruptcy case.

The boards of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global have approved the respective transaction and has the support of SunEdison, which sought protection from creditors last April after running short of cash following a series of acquisitions.

The two TerraForm companies were separate public entities used by SunEdison to manage projects under contract.



