{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    BRP reports $100-million profit, revenue jump in Q2

    The Canadian Press

    The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que.

    The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012 following an explosion and fire which sent two people to hospital with serious burns. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VALCOURT, Que. - The Quebec-based company that makes Ski-Doo snowmobiles had a big increase in revenue and a $100-million profit during its second quarter.

    BRP Inc. of Valcourt, Que., (DOO.TO) had $1.03 billion of revenue, up 20 per cent from last year's second quarter.

    Its net income amounted to 89 cents per share, compared with last year's loss of $68.8 million or 61 cents per share.

    BRP's normalized earnings improved to 18 cents per share from one cent per share last year.

    The company -- formerly a division of Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO) -- makes a wide range of products for a global market.

    In addition to snowmobiles, BRP's products include Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am four-wheeled off-road vehicles,  three-wheel Can-Am Spyder highway vehicles and Evinrude outboard motors.