BRP reports $100-million profit, revenue jump in Q2
The Canadian Press
VALCOURT, Que. - The Quebec-based company that makes Ski-Doo snowmobiles had a big increase in revenue and a $100-million profit during its second quarter.
BRP Inc. of Valcourt, Que., (DOO.TO) had $1.03 billion of revenue, up 20 per cent from last year's second quarter.
Its net income amounted to 89 cents per share, compared with last year's loss of $68.8 million or 61 cents per share.
BRP's normalized earnings improved to 18 cents per share from one cent per share last year.
The company -- formerly a division of Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO) -- makes a wide range of products for a global market.
In addition to snowmobiles, BRP's products include Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am four-wheeled off-road vehicles, three-wheel Can-Am Spyder highway vehicles and Evinrude outboard motors.