Bruce Campbell, president and portfolio manager at Campbell, Lee & Ross



Focus: Canadian large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

Stocks are trading near all-time highs and valuations remain relatively high as the euphoria of the post-election rally and the fiscal stimulus expected in 2017 kick in. We are still in the honeymoon period, though, and a small pullback would not be unexpected. U.S. banks and cyclicals have moved up quite sharply as higher rates are now getting priced in. The Fed raised once in December and is forecasting three more increases in the coming year. While the early move has been sharply higher, as mentioned, we now see greater risks in the short term. We are positive over the course of the year given that U.S. growth appears to still be in the 2.5-to-three-per-cent range. As long as earnings growth comes through, markets can grow with it and valuations are not cheap, but not completely outside the realm of reasonable either.

TOP PICKS

TD BANK (TD.TO): Lagged a bit in 2016 and with 50 per cent of its business in the U.S., they will be a big beneficiary of higher rates with improved margins and this is not yet reflected in the stock.

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (ATDb.TO): Still has good growth coming from its European and US. acquisitions and the multiple is as low as it has been for a couple of years. Sector out of favour since the election, which provides an opportunity.

ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS (AAV.TO): A Western Canadian natural gas producer with an excellent balance sheet and low cost. Coupled with its disciplined drilling strategy it looks poised to benefit greatly from the trend in gas prices.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND TD Y Y Y ATD Y Y Y ADV Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: JANUARY 4, 2016

NEWELL RUBBERMAID (NWL.N): Still hold NWL, has very good earnings growth from its acquisition of Jardin, group out of favour since election but should move as earnings growth continues.

Then: $43.44

Now: $45.26

Return: +4.20%

TR: +5.93%

SCOTIABANK (BNS.TO): Still hold, excellent year having gone from being undervalued to the group to having average valuation, still have good non-Canadian growth.

Then: $55.54

Now: $75.38

Return: +35.72%

TR: +41.69%

WALT DISNEY (DIS.N): Still hold, overcoming ESPN concerns with good theme park and movie earnings and better momentum going forward.

Then: $102.98

Now: $106.27

Return: +3.19%

TR: +4.72%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +17.44%

