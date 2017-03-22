OTTAWA - The Liberal government is promising about $100 million over five years for reducing violence against women, a highlight of a federal budget that promised to consider the way programs and policies impact different genders in different ways.

The money is going to back up a federal strategy on gender-based violence that Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef is expected to unveil in the coming weeks, which the budget says will include measures from the RCMP and the Defence Department.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has argued gender equality makes good economic sense, and the budget backs that up with measures aimed at increasing the number women entering the workforce or taking on full-time jobs.

That includes $7 billion over the next decade to increase access to affordable child care, the option to begin maternity leave earlier or extend parental leave to 18 months -- at a lower benefit rate -- and support for people who need to take time off work to care for an ill or aging relative.

For the first time in Canadian history, the budget document also includes a "gender statement" that takes a look at how some of its measures will impact women and girls, described as the first step towards a deeper gender-based analysis in next year's budget.

Gender-based analysis looks at how a certain measure might affect men and women, or boys and girls, in different ways, along with taking age, income, culture, ethnicity and other intersecting factors into account.

