Cameco shares drop after posting surprise Q3 loss on weak uranium prices

Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) (CCJ.N) on Friday reported a surprise quarterly loss and cut its full-year production outlook, as uranium prices remain weak.

Shares of the company were trading down eight per cent after the opening bells Friday.

The global uranium industry is locked in a six-year slump, dating back to the 2011 tsunami that caused Japan to shutter all of its nuclear reactors, some of which have restarted now.

Saskatchewan-based Cameco's third-quarter uranium sales volume fell about 1 per cent to 9.2 million pounds, and its average realized price for the metal fell 26 per cent to $41.66 per pound.

Revenue for one of the world's largest uranium producers dropped 27.5 per cent to $486 million.

“I don’t know why you really want to be invested in this name at this particular point in time,” Steve DiGregorio, portfolio manager at Canoe Financial told BNN in an interview Friday. "I think this is where money goes to die. You’re better off to put money somewhere else."

The company now expects full-year production of 24 million pounds, compared with its previous forecast of 25.2 million pounds.

Net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was $124 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $142 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 13 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 5 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cameco's U.S.-listed shares were down 1.6 per cent at $8.70 in premarket trading.

