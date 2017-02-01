Cameco shares fall as customer terminates contract

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) is firing back at one of its customers over a cancelled contract. The Saskatoon-based uranium producer announced on Wednesday Japan’s TEPCO is terminating a contract for delivery scheduled for February 1.

According to Cameco, TEPCO is citing force majeure as a result of new government rules stemming from the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Cameco said in its press release that it sees no basis for TEPCO’s decision, and it now considers its customer to be in default.

“"We are surprised and disappointed that TEPCO is seeking to terminate its contract given all the past productive discussions we have had to date,"

said Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel in a statement. "For the past six years we have worked in good faith with TEPCO to restructure this contract, and would continue to do so if there was any basis for a commercial resolution.”

Cameco says TEPCO’s cancellation affects 9.3 million pounds of uranium that were slated for delivery through 2028, valued at $1.3 billion in revenue.

The news prompted BMO to downgrade Cameco stock from Outperform to Market Perform. The dispute could result in a 10-15 per cent decline in near-term EBITDA, said Edward Sterck, BMO’s metals and mining analyst, in a note to clients.

“Reduced adjusted earnings may put a cap on the stock at current levels without a continued increase in uranium prices,” said Sterck, “The stock could look interesting on pullbacks and a move up in uranium prices could prompt us to revisit our rating.”

Cameco shares were down 10 per cent as of 9:33 a.m. ET, just after markets opened.

"Now we will vigorously pursue remedies to recover value for our shareholders and other stakeholders, as we have done successfully in the past," Gitzel added.