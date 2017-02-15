Canada Goose, the coat maker known for its high-end down jackets, has filed for an initial public offering.

It plans to trade under the ticker symbol "GOOS" on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The lead underwriters are CIBC, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada.

The company said the offering could raise US$100 million. It said it plans to use IPO proceeds to repay debt and for general purposes.

A Reuters report in October stated an IPO for the popular winter coat makers could value the company at as much as US$2 billion.

Canada Goose was founded in 1957 and sold a 70-per-cent stake to private equity firm Bain Capital in 2013.

The filings show Canada Goose has improved both its top and bottom lines over the last two years. Revenues in its last fiscal year increased more than $72 million to $290 million, while net income nearly doubled to $26.5 million.

The company's parkas and coats can cost over US$1,000 and are sold online and at luxury stores as well as through retailers focused on outdoors gear. In recent years, it has expanded its product line and pushed to grow U.S. sales, focusing on the Northeast. It opened its first two physical stores, one in Toronto and the other in New York City, in 2016.

With files from BNN