Canada Goose looks to raise up to $320M in IPO

Toronto-based Canada Goose is seeking to raise as much as $320 million in its initial public offering, according to a filing published Wednesday.

The 60-year-old retailer, known for its luxury parkas, plans to list its shares on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GOOS.

The company plans to offer 20 million shares and has set the price range at $14 to $16 each, according to the filing.

In 2013, investment firm Bain Capital acquired majority equity interest in Canada Goose and is backing the company’s IPO.