A titan of global investing thinks Canada is still a good place to do business.

“For a number of reasons, it’s a very attractive place in which to invest,” David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, told BNN in an interview on Wednesday.

“We found it to be attractive, because the rule of law is very good here, quality of workers is very good, financing is available, exit opportunities are available and, generally, you have very good companies. It’s a place we’d like to deploy more capital and obviously as well, the currency is relatively cheap compared to the [U.S.] dollar compared to where it was years ago.”

Rubenstein also poured some cold water on fear about runway home prices in Canada.

“Canada's housing market is not in an over-abundant situation,” he said from the Economic Forum of the Americas’ conference in Montreal. “Obviously, from time to time we might have some over-abundance but generally you find Canada is a place where people from outside Canada want to buy houses ... I think the housing market is not really in trouble in Canada.”

Rubenstein isn’t buying into the idea of the so-called Great White Short trade, stating he thinks the risks posed to Canada by possible Trump administration policies won’t be as great as some might predict and that stateside energy deregulation will keep the economy strong.

“There's no doubt that there was some concern about whether NAFTA would be renegotiated in ways that might not help Canada,” he said. “I don't really think there will be any real adverse effects for Canada with any renegotiation that might occur.”

“I think that the plus on the Canadian side is that energy prices are likely to go up,” he said. “I think over the next year or so as more deregulatory actions are taken with respect to energy in the United States, I think that will have an impact that is positive for Canada.”

Carlyle’s NGP subsidiary has long been an investor in Canada’s energy sector, according to Rubenstein, and he sees that investment continuing considering where he sees energy prices in the long-term.

“The price of oil and gas will slowly go up. I doubt we’re going back to US$100 a barrel for oil any time soon, but I do think the price will be set relatively soon about US$50 a barrel, or go above that slowly.