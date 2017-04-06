The return of the great American station wagon is leaving Canada out in the cold.

General Motors is moving production of the next generation Buick Regal from Oshawa, Ontario, to Germany, where it will be built by Opel. To add insult to injury, GM won’t even sell the new TourX wagon in Canada, offering only the smaller Sportback hatchback.

The move to German production is largely predicated on consolidating GM’s various platforms under one roof. The Oshawa facility produces vehicles on a number of discrete platforms, whereas every Opel Insignia – on which the Regal is based -- is assembled in Rüsselsheim, Germany. A spokesperson for GM Canada told BNN no decision has been made as to what vehicle will replace the outgoing Regal, but the company does not anticipate any long-term negative job impacts due to the change. Current Regal production will wind down in the coming months.

The new Regal will be the first station wagon built by an American car company since GM discontinued the niche Cadillac CTS Wagon in 2014. Japanese and Korean car companies have also largely shunned the vehicles many American’s associated with dull 20th century road trips. GM’s move not to offer the long-roof in Canada is a curious one: Canadians have traditionally been much more inclined to buy wagons than our American counterparts, who favour higher-riding SUVs.

The new model will go head-to-head with a slate of European luxury marques, taking aim at Volvo’s V60, Audi’s A4 Allroad and BMW’s venerable 3 series wagon. Reported power figures are 250 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft of torque for the front-wheel drive model, with the all-wheel drive getting a torquier 295 lb.-ft. While pricing has not been announced, those competitors all start in the mid-$40,000 range.

But just how much Buick cares about appeasing Canadian tastes remains to be seen, given its growing footprint in China. The marque has had an unexpectedly strong showing in the Far East, where it’s viewed as a luxurious import on par or even surpassing the German automakers. China accounted for nearly 80 per cent of Buick’s 1.1 million global sales last year, making it the second-best selling foreign automaker in the country.

Both the Regal Sportback and TourX will go on sale in the fourth quarter.

THE EVOLUTION OF THE AMERICAN WAGON

1940s Nash Suburban

The first wave of 1930s and 40s station wagons often featured wood-paneling along the sides. The "woodie" enjoyed a resurgence in the 1960s with the advent of surf culture.

(Public domain image by Christopher Ziemnowicz)

1950s Chevrolet Nomad

The Nomad was closer to a hardtop sedan, often featuring two doors. The original Nomads were marketed as "The Hot One".

1960s Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser

The first two generations of the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser featured skylights for the rear passengers.

1970s Ford Country Squire

The Country Squire (seen here in an early 1980s model) served as the inspiration for one of cinema's most beloved, abused vehicles: the “Wagon Queen Family Truckster” from 1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation.

1980s Chevrolet Caprice

The Caprice wagon was born alongside its coupe and hardtop cousins in 1965 in and was discontinued in 1996.

2000s Dodge Magnum

The Magnum was originally produced in the late 1970s but was reborn in 2004. The five-door wagon was produced in Brampton, Ont. until 2008.

All images public domain courtesy of Wikipedia unless otherwise noted.