OTTAWA - Canadian producer prices rose for the fifth month in a row in January, increasing by 0.4 per cent from December on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices rose in six, fell in 10 and were unchanged in five.

Prices for energy and petroleum products climbed by 2.7 per cent, pushed up by higher prices for gasoline and heavy fuel oils. Meat, fish and dairy products were 2.2 per cent more expensive than in December.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles fell by 0.6 per cent, largely due to a 1.0 per cent increase in the Canadian dollar against the greenback in January. Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become less expensive when the Canadian currency strengthens.

Raw material prices climbed by 1.7 per cent from December, boosted by higher prices for animals and animal products.

On an annual basis, raw material prices jumped by 23.0 per cent, the largest year-on-year gain since the 25.3 per cent seen in July 2011. Higher energy prices were largely responsible for the gain.