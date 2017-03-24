22m ago
Canada's 10 tiniest homes for sale
BNN.ca Staff,
If you feel your condo isn’t big enough for you, at least be thankful you don’t live in one of the country’s smallest houses.
Real estate portal Point2 Homes compiled the listings of the smallest houses currently on sale in Canada. The smallest house is located in Medicine Hat, Alberta and is just short of 300 square feet. Five of the top 10 properties are in Saskatchewan, but most of the 30 listed are in Ontario.
How do they compare to other properties within the country? Well, the tiniest house is roughly seven times smaller than the average home in Canada, which had the third largest houses in the world according to PwC. In fact, the top five properties are less than half the size of the average condo unit in the Greater Toronto Area, which was 802 square feet in February.
Below is the list of the 10 smallest properties. The numbers listed don’t account for lot size:
1. 1154 Dominion Street SE, Medicine Hat, Alberta
Size: 296 sqft
Asking price: $99,900
Price per square foot: $337.50
2. 40 Route Droken, Cascapédia/Saint-Jules, Gaspésie, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec
Size: 300 sqft
Asking price: $59,000
Price per square foot: $196.66
3. 515 Centre Street, Brooks, Alberta
Size: 334 sqft
Asking price: $95,000
Price per square foot: $284.43
4. 498 River Street E, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Size: 384 sqft
Asking price: $144,900
Price per square foot: $377.34
5. 1133 Ave F North, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Size: 392 sqft
Asking price: $149,900
Price per square foot: $382.39
6. 13 Blake Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Size: 415 sqft
Asking price: $54,900
Price per square foot: $132.28
7. 693 Garnet Street, Regina, Saskatchewan
Size: 422 sqft
Asking price: $63,999
Price per square foot: $151.65
8. 245, Rue Sainte-Marie, Magog, Quebec
Size: 429 sqft
Asking price: $65,000
Price per square foot: $151.51
9. 61 1st Avenue W, Shaunavon, Saskatchewan
Size: 440 sqft
Asking price: $35,000
Price per square foot: $79.54
10. 264 Victoria Avenue, Yorkton, Saskatchewan
Size: 448 sqft
Asking price: $79,900
Price per square foot: $178.35