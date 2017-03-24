If you feel your condo isn’t big enough for you, at least be thankful you don’t live in one of the country’s smallest houses.

Real estate portal Point2 Homes compiled the listings of the smallest houses currently on sale in Canada. The smallest house is located in Medicine Hat, Alberta and is just short of 300 square feet. Five of the top 10 properties are in Saskatchewan, but most of the 30 listed are in Ontario.

How do they compare to other properties within the country? Well, the tiniest house is roughly seven times smaller than the average home in Canada, which had the third largest houses in the world according to PwC. In fact, the top five properties are less than half the size of the average condo unit in the Greater Toronto Area, which was 802 square feet in February.

Below is the list of the 10 smallest properties. The numbers listed don’t account for lot size:

1. 1154 Dominion Street SE, Medicine Hat, Alberta

Size: 296 sqft

Asking price: $99,900

Price per square foot: $337.50

2. 40 Route Droken, Cascapédia/Saint-Jules, Gaspésie, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec

Size: 300 sqft

Asking price: $59,000

Price per square foot: $196.66

3. 515 Centre Street, Brooks, Alberta

Size: 334 sqft

Asking price: $95,000

Price per square foot: $284.43

4. 498 River Street E, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Size: 384 sqft

Asking price: $144,900

Price per square foot: $377.34

5. 1133 Ave F North, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Size: 392 sqft

Asking price: $149,900

Price per square foot: $382.39

6. 13 Blake Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Size: 415 sqft

Asking price: $54,900

Price per square foot: $132.28

7. 693 Garnet Street, Regina, Saskatchewan

Size: 422 sqft

Asking price: $63,999

Price per square foot: $151.65

8. 245, Rue Sainte-Marie, Magog, Quebec

Size: 429 sqft

Asking price: $65,000

Price per square foot: $151.51

9. 61 1st Avenue W, Shaunavon, Saskatchewan

Size: 440 sqft

Asking price: $35,000

Price per square foot: $79.54

10. 264 Victoria Avenue, Yorkton, Saskatchewan

Size: 448 sqft

Asking price: $79,900

Price per square foot: $178.35