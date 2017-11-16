TORONTO - Canada sold $500 million of its ultra-long bonds at a 2.251 per cent allotment yield, the Bank of Canada said after an auction on Thursday.

The yield was 4 basis points below where the yield on CanThere were $1.3637 billion of bids, lifting the bid-to-cover ratio to 2.73 from 2.72 at the last reopening of the bonds in August.ada's 30-year benchmark was trading just before the auction.

After Thursday's auction, $4.75 billion has been issued of the 2.75 per cent bonds, which mature on Dec. 1, 2064. They were first sold in April 2014.