HAMILTON - A lawyer for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails says his client poses no threat to the public and detaining him would undermine public confidence in the justice system.

Karim Baratov's lawyer says the allegations against his client have been "inflated," arguing the young man is neither as rich nor as well-connected as he has been portrayed.

But the Crown maintains Baratov has "large unknown sums of money" online that he could access from anywhere, making it easy for him to flee the country and avoid possible extradition to the U.S.

aratov, 22, will learn Tuesday afternoon whether he will be released on bail, which his lawyers have proposed would entail living under the supervision of his parents as well as wearing an ankle monitor.

He was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others -- two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service -- for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

American authorities have alleged in court documents that Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan, poses an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.

