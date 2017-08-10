Canada’s political and business leaders were quick to pay tribute to Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall as he announced his intention to retire from politics on Thursday.

Below are just a few of the statements in praise of Wall’s achievements over nearly a decade at the province’s helm:

TransCanada President and CEO Russ Girling:

“Premier Wall has long been a leading and courageous voice of reason for the responsible development of Canada’s energy resources and infrastructure. Principled and committed to his province and his constituents, Brad has never been afraid to stand up for what he believes in. On behalf of TransCanada, I would like to express my gratitude for his support for our projects, our industry and his dogged determination to bolster market access. I am certain Brad will continue to be an extremely valuable advocate for Canadians as he embarks on the next chapter of a great career.”

PotashCorp CEO Jochen Tilk:

"I would just like to thank the Premier for everything he has done for the province. Public service is a demanding calling and I know he has had to make a lot of personal sacrifices along the way. I wish Premier Wall and his family all the best as he turns the page to a new chapter in his life."

Crescent Point Energy CEO Scott Saxberg:

"Premier Wall has a great understanding of what drives the economy and created policies that have fostered the growth we have seen over the last 10 years. He is a highly effective communicator who brought passion back to the province. Brad was instrumental in developing Saskatchewan’s resources for the betterment of the province’s communities."

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer:

"Brad Wall has been a powerful voice for Saskatchewan, a leader on the national stage, and a champion of Canada’s conservative movement over his decade as Premier of Saskatchewan.

His record speaks for itself. Under Premier Wall’s leadership, Saskatchewan grew and expanded as never before. Reversing a decades-old trend, Saskatchewan now attracts people from all over Canada and the world, offering jobs, opportunity and growing communities to people from all walks of life. Premier Wall’s vision of a prosperous, growing Saskatchewan earned him and the Saskatchewan Party the confidence of his province in three straight majority election victories."

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister:

"Brad Wall is one of the most successful premiers of our time and the people of Saskatchewan have been well served by his tenure. Brad and his government had the leadership and courage to take on serious challenges facing Saskatchewan more than a decade ago and transformed that province from have-not to have status. Unfortunately in Manitoba our governments of the day did not share this same courage to make the necessary tough decisions. As a result our social, infrastructure and fiscal situation worsened to the verge of crisis, even as Saskatchewan recovered."

Husky Energy statement:

"Premier Wall’s leadership has played a pivotal role in the strong economic growth Saskatchewan has experienced over the last decade. He has stood up for Saskatchewan’s interests and has provided a strong voice in support of Canada’s energy industry. During his tenure, Husky has made significant investments in Saskatchewan and it remains core to our growth plans."