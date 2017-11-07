Canadian dollar gains on Poloz comments, still negative intraday

TORONTO - The Canadian dollar gained some ground against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said fundamental factors are continuing to drive price growth.

At 1:11 p.m. ET , the Canadian dollar was trading at 78.23 U.S. cents, up from the intraday low of 78 cents reached at 10:21 a.m. ET, but down 0.47 cents or 0.6 per cent on the day..

The currency traded in a range of $1.2703 to $1.2783. On Monday, it touched its strongest in 12 days at $1.2701.

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady in December after raising them twice earlier this year. But data last Friday showing unexpected strength in the nation's job market has supported expectations of increases next year.

The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of major currencies as investors added bets that monetary policy will continue to diverge between the United States and the euro zone and as buoyant risk appetite weighed on the safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Prices of oil eased after having risen the most in six weeks the previous day as the Saudi crown prince tightened his grip on power, and tensions flared between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

U.S., Mexican and Canadian officials will kick off some of the next round of talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement slightly ahead of schedule on Nov. 15, four officials familiar with the process said on Monday.

Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States and its economy could suffer if NAFTA collapses.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up three cents to yield 1.404 per cent and the 10-year rising 16 cents to yield 1.908 per cent, the lowest since Sept. 6.

Pricing is expected today for a new global issue by the government of Canada of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that mature in November 2022, Thomson Reuters IFR said.