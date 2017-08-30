Canadian dollar hits one-week low vs firmer greenback as oil prices fall

TORONTO - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as U.S. refinery shutdowns weighed on oil prices and the greenback climbed against a basket of major currencies.

The U.S. dollar was broadly higher after U.S. data indicated solid economic momentum, keeping the prospect of a December interest rate increase alive.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slid as flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut over a fifth of U.S. refineries, curbing demand for crude.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.03 per cent at US$45.96 a barrel.

At 9:16 a.m. ET (1316 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2573 to the greenback, or 79.54 U.S. cents, down 0.5 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2501, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 23 at $1.2575.

Mexico sees a serious risk the United States will withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement and is planning for that eventuality, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.

Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States and could suffer badly if NAFTA is abandoned.

Canada's current account deficit widened to $16.32 billion in the second quarter from a revised $12.92 billion deficit in the first quarter as imports of goods saw the largest quarterly growth in nine years, Statistics Canada said.

Canada's gross domestic product data for the second quarter is due on Thursday. With a string of robust data during the quarter, markets have almost fully priced in an October interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve, with the two-year price down 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.245 per cent and the 10-year falling 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.839 per cent.