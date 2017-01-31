OTTAWA - The Canadian economy grew 0.4 per cent in November from October, slightly more than expected, pushed up in part by a rebound in manufacturing, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

The increase, the fifth in the past six months, was greater than the 0.3 per cent advance forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Statscan revised its October data to show a contraction of 0.2 per cent, less than the previously reported 0.3 per cent drop.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week peak against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, supported by the data.

Canadian economy grows more than expected in November Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist, Royal Bank of Canada discusses the latest GDP data and her outlook for the economy in 2017.

"The headline beat a little bit and the breadth was pretty decent ... on balance it was a pretty solid report," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

Manufacturing grew 1.4 per cent after a 1.7 per cent drop in October, pushed up by higher output of petroleum and coal products, food, machinery, computer and electronic products.

Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction expanded 1.4 per cent while finance and insurance jumped 1.5 per cent, the largest increase since December 2014.

Canada's economy is still performing sluggishly as it gradually adjusts to a plunge in oil prices. Earlier this month the Bank of Canada said it expected annualized fourth-quarter growth to be 1.5 per cent.

“Overall, the consensus-beating figures today, combined with the revisions, should have growth in Q4 tracking close to two per cent,” wrote CIBC Capital Markets Economist Nick Exarhos in a note to clients. “That should remove further the possibility of a near-term ease from the BoC, despite its continuing dovish bias.”