The labour productivity of Canadian businesses rose 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter as the number of hours worked edged up after two consecutive declines, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Third-quarter productivity had jumped by 1.2 per cent as the economy recovered from the effects of the Alberta wildfires.

Real gross domestic product of businesses rose by 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter after increasing by 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, pushed up by activity in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.

The number of hours worked on production in the business sector rose by 0.4 per cent, largely due to gains in finance and insurance, professional services and administrative services.

Overall labor costs per unit of production rose by 0.7 per cent as the average pay per hour worked climbed by 1.0 per cent.