{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3 Aug

    Canadian Natural Resources posts Q2 profit from year-ago loss

    Anirban Paul, Reuters

    Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta

    Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared with a year-ago loss, as the oil and natural gas producer benefited from higher oil prices and production rise.

    The company earned $1.07 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $339 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Oil and natural gas production rose 16.5 per cent to 913,171 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) in the quarter, from a year earlier.

     

     

     