Canadian Natural Resources posts Q2 profit from year-ago loss

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared with a year-ago loss, as the oil and natural gas producer benefited from higher oil prices and production rise.

The company earned $1.07 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $339 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production rose 16.5 per cent to 913,171 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) in the quarter, from a year earlier.