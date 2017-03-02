{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2 Mar

    Canadian Natural Resources' profit jumps on higher sales volume, prices

    Nia Williams and Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) (CNQ.N), Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit rose more than fourfold, helped higher sales volumes and realized prices from North America.

    The Calgary-based company's net income rose to $566 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $131 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

    More coming 