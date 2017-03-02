Canadian Natural Resources' profit jumps on higher sales volume, prices

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) (CNQ.N), Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit rose more than fourfold, helped higher sales volumes and realized prices from North America.

The Calgary-based company's net income rose to $566 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $131 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

More coming