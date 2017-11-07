Canadian Natural Resources sees 17% rise in 2018 production

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) on Tuesday forecast a 17 per cent rise in 2018 production, although it lowered its capital budget for the year.

The company set its 2018 capital budget at $4.3 billion, compared with $4.9 billion in 2017.

Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said overall production in 2018 is expected to range between 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 1.17 million boe/d.

The company expects 2017 production of 833,000 boe/d to 883,000 boe/d.