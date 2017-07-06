Canadian sushi company Bento Inc. has withdrawn its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the situation.

Bento Sushi was not available for comment.

The news comes a week after the company lowered the issue price for its shares to $10 each, down from the previous range of between $12 and $14. The Markham Ontario-based company had also dropped plans for a dual-class share structure.

“The bottom line is: even at $10 and a vote still nobody wanted the stock, consequently they pulled the IPO because of ‘market conditions,’” said BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath.

Other Canadian companies that have launched IPOs recently have seen their stock performance struggle. Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) are trading below their issue price after the Markham-based company went public in May in the largest technology IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange in a decade. Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) and cannabis company MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) are also currently trading below their IPO issue price.

“(This is) another sign that I think the Canadian markets will be challenging over the next few months,” said McCreath.

Canada’s IPO market has been bouncing back after dismal 2016 which PwC called the worst in nearly 20-years, according a report issued earlier this week.

There were 16 new IPOs on Canadian exchanges in the first six months of this year that raised a total of $2.9 billion, according to the professional services firm.