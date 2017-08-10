Canadian Tire reports 8.8% rise in profit on strong apparel demand

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CTCa.TO) reported a quarterly profit that comfortably beat analysts' expectations on strong demand for apparel and sports gear.

The company, which sells products ranging from camping gear to frying pans, said it experienced strong sales growth in June despite a slow start to the spring and summer seasons.

Total same-store sales rose 1.8 per cent in the quarter ended July 1.

Retail sales at its Mark's brand, under which the company sells casual and work clothing and footwear, rose 4 per cent.

Net income attributable to the company increased 8.8 percent to $195.2 million, or $2.81 per share, in the second quarter.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company's retail sales rose 3 per cent to $4.10 billion.