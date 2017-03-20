Canadians are still concerned about the deficit as the next federal budget announcement nears, according to a new poll.

In an Angus Reid Institute survey released Monday, deficits and federal spending ranked third among the ‘most important issues facing Canada today,’ trailing only ‘the economy’ and ‘health care’. The issue was cited by 22 per cent of the 5,400 Canadians polled.

In contrast, only 12 per cent of respondents in a Dec. 2015 Angus Reid poll listed the deficit and government spending among their chief concerns.

The poll comes two days before the Liberal government’s 2017 budget announcement.

Despite the concern over the deficit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained popular among those polled. Fifty-five per cent of respondents said they approve of Trudeau, though only 15 per cent said they approve ‘strongly’.

Trudeau was most popular in Atlantic Canada with 73 per cent approval in Newfoundland and Labrador and a 26 per cent ‘approve strongly’ showing in Nova Scotia.

A December Angus Reid poll saw the Prime Minister’s approval rating drop 10 percentage points to 55 per cent.

Respondents also expressed some pessimism for their standard of living, with 26 per cent of respondents describing their current standard of living as worse than it was a year ago. Alberta was the most pessimistic of the provinces with 43 per cent of respondents experiencing a downturn.

Similarly, 23 per cent of respondents nationwide expected their standard of living to be worse a year from now.