Canadians can only expect a moderate wage increase in 2018, according to the Conference Board of Canada.

A report filed Monday by the CBoC finds that non-unionized employees are likely to see an average pay increase of 2.4 per cent for 2018, up slightly from 2.2 per cent in 2017.

"While the Canadian economy is firing on all cylinders this year, growth projections for next year and beyond show a slowing down of the economy. As a result, business leaders continue to exercise caution, keeping a cap on organizational spending and, by extension, salary increases," CBoC Total Rewards Research Director Allison Cowan said in a statement.

Private sector employees should see an increase of 2.5 per cent, while public sector employees wages are expected to rise an even two per cent.

The greatest gains are expected in central Canada, with Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba projected for wage gains from 2.5 to 2.6 per cent. The outlook is not so rosy further west, as Alberta and Saskatchewan have the lowest projected average increases at 2.1 per cent.

The pharmaceutical and chemical products industries lead the pack with expected 2.7 per cent base pay increases, while the smallest gains are expected to be in the health sector, at an average of 1.6 per cent.

The highest-demand jobs continue to be in IT, management, accounting/finance and engineering, continuing a decade-long trend, according to the Conference Board.