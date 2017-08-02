A majority of Canadians are open to using the country’s existing supply management framework as a NAFTA bargaining chip, even though more than half admit to knowing nothing about it.

According to a poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute, just over a quarter (26 per cent) of respondents said they’d be in favour of scrapping the current supply management system in the coming NAFTA renegotiations, while 45 per cent would consider putting it on the table ‘only as a last resort.’

More than half of respondents admitted to knowing nothing about supply management, while only four per cent admitted they know a lot about how the system works and its pros and cons.

Canada’s supply management system has been in place since 1971 and is designed to control the price consumers pay for eggs, milk, cheese, chicken and turkey. The policy is a blend of set pricing, supply control and limited competition from foreign producers.

However, about two-thirds of Angus Reid Institute respondents favoured lower prices over supply management. Two-thirds of respondents said they’d rather pay less for milk and cheese without a supply management system, while 70 per cent favoured cheaper prices for eggs or chicken breasts over the current system.

Support for supply management was divided provincially, per Angus Reid’s data. Opposition was above 40 per cent in Alberta and Saskatchewan, while Atlantic Canada showed 44 per cent support.