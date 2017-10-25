{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Canopy Growth forms strategic partnership with Jamaica's JA Ltd.

    The Canadian Press

    marijuana Canopy Growth Tweed cannabis weed

    A marijuana plant is seen at Canopy Growth's (formerly Tweed Marijuana) in Smith's Falls, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2014 , Reuters/Blair Gable

    SMITH FALLS, Ont. -- Canopy Growth Corp. has signed a deal to form a strategic partnership in Jamaica.

    The Canadian marijuana company (WEED.TO) says Grow House JA Ltd. will to operate as Tweed Ltd JA. and serve the Jamaican medical cannabis market.

    Canopy Growth says Tweed JA has conditional license approvals and has begun construction of its facility.

    The company holds a 49 per cent stake in Tweed JA.

    Licensed marijuana producers are eyeing international markets for expansion as countries around the world increasingly warm to marijuana for medical use.

    Canada has one of the most developed federal-level marijuana regulatory systems in the world.