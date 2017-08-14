Canopy Growth's loss widens even as revenue spikes 127%

Canopy Growth's revenue more than doubled in its fiscal first quarter, but that wasn't enough to push it to profitability.

Canada's largest licensed cannabis producer said on Monday its revenue surged 127 per cent to $15.9 million in the three-month period ending June 30.

Canopy said it sold 1,830 kilograms and equivalents at an average price of $7.96 per gram, up from 984kg and $7.09, respectively, a year earlier.

The company's quarterly net loss rose to $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, from $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. Canopy noted its loss in the latest quarter included a non-cash $10.7-million accounting gain.

"Our focus in the first half of calendar 2017 has been preparing our business to lead the legal recreational market that is set to open in Canada in 2018, while continuing to be the clear leader in the ongoing medical market," said Canopy CEO Bruce Linton in a press release.

Canopy’s market cap has reached $1.5 billion even as its stock lost 3.5 per cent of its value through the end of trading Friday amid investor uncertainty ahead of the anticipated legalization of recreational cannabis use in Canada next year.

“You’ve got relatively modest sales, a huge market cap – it’s all based on the future expectations for earnings,” said John Stephenson, president and CEO of Stephenson & Company, in an interview with BNN Monday. “I think there’s enough questions surrounding this whole sector that it’s probably a no-touch for most retail investors.”