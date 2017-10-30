Canopy Growth surges on 'game-changer' buy-in by Constellation

One of the world's largest alcohol conglomerates is throwing its backing behind Canada's largest licensed cannabis producer.

Constellation Brands announced on Monday it will invest $245 million in Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) in exchange for a 9.9 per cent stake in the Smith Falls, Ont.-based company.

The two companies said they'll work together to make cannabis-based drinks for distributions in jurisdictions where those products are legal.

“We see this transaction as a game-changer for Canopy, as well as the industry at large,” wrote Beacon Securities Analyst Vahan Ajamian in a report to clients.

“We suspect more alcohol companies may look to accelerate plans to enter the industry — as well as pharmaceutical and tobacco companies.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Constellation will receive 18,876,901 Canopy shares priced at $12.98 each, along with warrants to purchase the same number of shares at the same price.

"In Constellation we have a strategic ally that will join us as we lead the global cannabis sector into the future," said Canopy CEO Bruce Linton in a press release.

"We have also strengthened our balance sheet to fund the ambitious expansion efforts we have planned heading into 2018 — a year that will see unprecedented growth in medical and adult-use opportunities."

Infor Financial served as financial advisor to Canopy on the deal, which is seen closing on or around Nov. 2.