    3h ago

    Canopy swings to quarterly loss even as revenue surges 107%

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    marijuana Canopy Growth Tweed cannabis weed

    A marijuana plant is seen at Canopy Growth's (formerly Tweed Marijuana) in Smith's Falls, Ontario, Canada, March 19, 2014

    Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) swung to a loss in its fiscal second quarter even as revenue more than doubled.

    Canopy, the country's largest licensed medical cannabis producer, said on Tuesday its net loss in the latest three months ending Sept. 30 was $1.6 million, or one cent per share. In the same period a year ago, Canopy earned $5.4 million, or five cents per share.

    "Management believes the ongoing spending on building the company's significant and diversified production platform, world-leading brands, unparalleled international reach, and iconic partnerships, all of which directly impacted profitability during the current period, is a prudent long-term investment to strengthen the Company's global leadership position heading into next year," Canopy said in a press release.

    Revenue, meanwhile, surged 107 per cent in the second quarter to $17.6 million from $8.5 million a year earlier.

    Canopy said it sold 2,020 kilograms and equivalents in the fiscal second quarter, marking a 73-per-cent rise from the previous year. The company's weighted average cost per gram dipped to $1.25 per gram from $1.70 a year earlier. 

     