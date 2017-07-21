WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- Canpotex Ltd, the offshore sales agency for North America's biggest producers of potash fertilizer, said on Friday that it signed supply contracts with Chinese customers for shipments of 1.4 million tonnes through 2017.

Canpotex, owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO), Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), said the deals represent a price increase of US$11 per tonne from last year's agreement.